New mayor criticizes quality of newly constructed municipal market in Osh

New Mayor of Osh city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev visited new municipal market in Osh on Osmonov Street. The press service of the municipality reported.

The mayor met with sellers and noted the need to expand the area for parking.

He checked the quality of construction materials and familiarized himself with the territory around the market, where investors plan to build new private mini-markets.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said that three- or four-level paid parking lots should be built on the territory of the market. He assessed the quality of the erected market and was dissatisfied with it.

«Is there insulation here, basalite? Well, look at this, it was built quick-and-dirty. Tomorrow it will collapse and start swelling. Everything is already crumbling there. Couldn’t they have built it well?» the mayor said.

Chyngyz Shermatov, head of the Osh market directorate, remained silent in response.
