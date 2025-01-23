18:42
New Osh mayor bans his subordinates from coming to work in official cars

The new mayor of Osh, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, has banned his subordinates from coming to work using official cars. He announced these and other restrictions at the first meeting with the participation of the staff, the press service of the municipality reports.

The mayor noted that there will be no personnel changes in the City Hall, and demanded from employees not engage in corrupt actions.

In addition, he instructed his subordinates to come to work by public transport or by personal car. The use of official cars is prohibited.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev warned employees to always be ready for work trips and to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the city. According to him, the special equipment made in the 1980s will be updated.

«From now on, office meetings will be held with the participation of heads of departments not in the City Hall, but in those places where problems have arisen. We will pay attention to education. We will eliminate racketeering in schools. Illegal objects that have crossed the red line will be dismantled,» Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said.

In addition, the mayor forbade his deputies and heads of structural divisions from giving him gifts on the occasion of his appointment.
link: https://24.kg/english/317761/
views: 108
