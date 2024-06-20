Serial thief detained in Tokmak city

41-year-old man was detained in Tokmak city on suspicion of a series of bicycle thefts. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

At the end of the spring, frequent thefts of bicycles from mosques in Tokmak and nearby districts were reported. Investigators identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be 41-year-old citizen repeatedly convicted of theft. He was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.

In addition to Tokmak, the man stole more than 30 bicycles from mosques in Bishkek and other districts of Chui region.