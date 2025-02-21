15:30
Fish farm employee steals 5.6 tons of trout for six months in Novopokrovka

Law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man who was wanted for embezzlement of entrusted property on an especially large scale. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

On December 21, 2023, a citizen filed a statement with the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. He asked to take measures against his employee T.A., who from February 1 to August 11, 2023, appropriated fish products from the workshop of Aqua Service LLC, located in Novopokrovka village. The police clarified that 5,600 kilograms of trout with a total value of 2,500 million soms were appropriated.

A case was opened under the article «Appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect then hid from the investigation and was put on the wanted list. Two years later, the investigators managed to establish the whereabouts of the suspect and detain him. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.
