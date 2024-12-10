17:29
USD 86.80
EUR 91.71
RUB 0.87
English

More than 20 sellers of stolen mobile phones taken to police station in Bishkek

A raid is being conducted in Bishkek to detect sale of stolen mobile phones. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to it, the raid will last until the end of 2024.

«The main goal is to detect cases of sale of stolen mobile phones and remove them from illegal circulation. Police officers conducted the raid on the territory of one of the large markets in Bishkek, located at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Beishenalieva Street, where spontaneous trade in mobile devices and accessories takes place on the sidewalks and roadway,» the statement says.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs noted that during the first day of the raid, more than 20 sellers were taken to the police station. More than 60 mobile phones were checked for criminal origin through the identification of serial numbers. In addition, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek conducted explanatory talks with mobile phone sellers about criminal liability for purchasing or selling property obtained by criminal means. They were told about the need to comply with trade rules.

  • The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reminds: if you have suffered from the criminal actions of pickpockets or have become a witness, eyewitness of illegal actions, immediately inform the nearest police officer or call the short number 102.
link: https://24.kg/english/313718/
views: 151
Print
Related
Serial thieves detained in Ton district of Kyrgyzstan
Police detain suspect in thefts from payment terminals
Ministry intends to oblige citizens to register SIM cards at time of purchase
Anesthesiologist steals 1,300 ampoules of psychotropic substances from clinic
Thieves robbing tourists in Issyk-Kul region detained
Sale of stolen in Kazakhstan transformers prevented
Serial thief detained in Tokmak city
Ultrasound machine stolen from hospital in Jalal-Abad
15,000 soms and cell phones stolen from mosque visitors in Tokotogul
SCNS detains suspects in theft of money from bank cards of Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
10 December, Tuesday
15:54
More than 20 sellers of stolen mobile phones taken to police station in Bishkek More than 20 sellers of stolen mobile phones taken to p...
15:29
MP proposes to introduce Arabic language into school education
15:22
Parliament’s Committee approves bill on status of digital som
15:04
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
14:41
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly strengthen biological security