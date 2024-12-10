More than 20 sellers of stolen mobile phones taken to police station in Bishkek

A raid is being conducted in Bishkek to detect sale of stolen mobile phones. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to it, the raid will last until the end of 2024.

«The main goal is to detect cases of sale of stolen mobile phones and remove them from illegal circulation. Police officers conducted the raid on the territory of one of the large markets in Bishkek, located at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Beishenalieva Street, where spontaneous trade in mobile devices and accessories takes place on the sidewalks and roadway,» the statement says.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs noted that during the first day of the raid, more than 20 sellers were taken to the police station. More than 60 mobile phones were checked for criminal origin through the identification of serial numbers. In addition, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek conducted explanatory talks with mobile phone sellers about criminal liability for purchasing or selling property obtained by criminal means. They were told about the need to comply with trade rules.