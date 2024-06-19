15:35
At least 550 pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia during Hajj

At least 550 pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj because of the heat. AFP reported, citing sources in diplomatic circles of unnamed Arab countries.

It is noted that at least 323 of the dead were Egyptians, all but one person died because of the heat. Agency’s sources told that at least 60 of the deceased were Jordanians.

An Egyptian official explained that the death toll was due to the large number of unregistered pilgrims whose arrival caused chaos in the relief camps.

It was previously reported that at least 14 people from Jordan died from dehydration and extreme heat. It is noted that 17 more pilgrims are registered as missing.

The bodies were taken to one of the largest morgues in Mecca.

The air temperature in Mecca during the Hajj this year reaches almost +52 degrees Celsius, the agency reports.
