At least 14 pilgrims die due to extreme heat during Hajj

At least 14 citizens of Jordan have died during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia due to extreme heat. It is expected that the death toll during the mass pilgrimage to one of the most important shrines of the Islamic world may increase further. BBC reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, 14 citizens of the country had died «of sunstroke caused by extreme heat,» 17 more had been reported missing, search for them continues.

The ministry said in a statement that it was coordinating with the authorities of Saudi Arabia on procedures to bury or transport the bodies of the victims in accordance with the wishes of their families.

At the same time, the Iranian Red Crescent confirmed that five Iranian pilgrims had also lost their lives, but did not specify how they died.

More than 1.8 million people are expected to take part in this year’s pilgrimage, according to Saudi officials.

The official Saudi Press Agency says 225 cases of heat stroke have been reported so far at a treatment center near Mount Arafat. The Hajj will end on Wednesday.

Mass fatality disasters are not uncommon during the pilgrimage, including stampedes and fires in tents. But most often the main problem is extreme heat.

At least 240 people died during the Hajj last year. And in the worst Hajj disaster, a deadly crush in 2015, more than 2,000 people were killed.
