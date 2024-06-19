Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov attacked in Kyiv

An unknown person approached a car and shot at Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was sitting in the car with his wife in Shevchenkovsky district of Kyiv. Ukrainskaya Pravda reports.

Law enforcement officers are taking measures to detain the attacker. The prosecutor’s office reported that they began a pre-trial investigation under the article «Attempted premeditated murder» of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Sadykov, 56, is now in hospital in a serious condition.

Aidos and Natalya Sadykov moved from Kazakhstan to Kyiv in 2014.

«Aidos Sadykov was subjected to criminal prosecution in his homeland, as he claims, for political reasons. The Sadykovs obtained refugee status in Ukraine and ran their own YouTube channel, Base (Бәсе). They are critical of the Kazakh authorities and oligarchs and were supportive of the protests that took place in Kazakhstan in 2022. The Kazakh authorities placed Aidos and Natalya Sadykov on the wanted list in the autumn of 2023, accusing them of inciting hatred,» the media outlet reports.

The latest video on their channel was released on June 18, it is called «The President of Kazakhstan has become a puppet of Russian agents of influence.»