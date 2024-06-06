11:15
USD 87.32
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.98
English

Expert about hacker attack from Pakistan and data leakage

Executive Director of the Association of Telecom Operators Salavat Ormoshev commented to 24.kg news agency on the information that a team of hackers calling themselves Team Insane Pakistan received and published the data of more than 600,000 Kyrgyzstanis and companies.

Azattyk journalists were the first to write about this, citing a message from the hackers themselves posted on Telegram and Facebook. The hackers wrote that this was a protest against the riots in Bishkek on May 17-18, and claimed that they managed to hack websites with the domain gov.kg and the Supreme Court.

According to Salavat Ormoshev, this hacker group published information that was already on the Internet. The information got there in 2020.

«It would be unreliable to say now that the TINs were obtained in some illegal way, especially since they are outdated,» he noted.

These hackers, in the wake of hype, made such statements because of the events that happened to Pakistani students. They began to promote their hacker group under the hype.

Salavat Ormoshev

Meanwhile, he still recommends the state to strengthen the protection of personal data and pay increased attention to this issue. «TIN holders themselves should also be puzzled. We have many entities working with personal information,» the head of the association recalled.

In turn, the State Agency for Protection of Personal Data confirmed: the posted 600,000 personal records of citizens of Kyrgyzstan are similar to the information that was published in 2020 as a result of a leak from the Tax Service.

The state agency also noted that they conducted a study that showed that there was no leakage of personal data from the information systems of government agencies.

The Ministry of Digital Development also responded, saying that the agency constantly scans information assets to identify vulnerabilities or unauthorized access.

«Today, all state information systems under the jurisdiction of the ministry are operating as usual,» they emphasized and added that employees are in touch with the cybersecurity coordination center of the State Committee for National Security and the State Agency for Protection of Personal Data.
link: https://24.kg/english/295933/
views: 139
Print
Related
Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss safety
Pakistani Foreign Minister visits compatriot injured in brawl in Bishkek
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan hold talks
Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Brawl involving foreigners: Foreign Minister of Pakistan to arrive in Bishkek
Six flights to Pakistan to depart from Bishkek today, four of them special
Jeenbek Kulubaev meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
Education Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss brawl in Bishkek
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov meets with students from Pakistan
Foreign Minister Kulubaev has telephone conversation with Pakistani counterpart
Popular
World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters
G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions
Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit
6 June, Thursday
11:02
Group of fraudsters detained in Osh city Group of fraudsters detained in Osh city
10:34
Section of Zhukeyev-Pudovkin street opened for traffic in Bishkek
10:17
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with players of national football team
09:58
Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov awarded Order of the Stallion
09:48
Expert about hacker attack from Pakistan and data leakage
5 June, Wednesday
17:45
New buildings of regional administration, City Hall to be built in Jalal-Abad
17:03
Regional office of BRICS Women's Business Alliance to be opened in Bishkek
16:14
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:59
Health Minister promises increase in salaries of health workers in near future
15:53
Territorial reform: Two more ambulance substations to be opened in Bishkek