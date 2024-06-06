Expert about hacker attack from Pakistan and data leakage

Executive Director of the Association of Telecom Operators Salavat Ormoshev commented to 24.kg news agency on the information that a team of hackers calling themselves Team Insane Pakistan received and published the data of more than 600,000 Kyrgyzstanis and companies.

Azattyk journalists were the first to write about this, citing a message from the hackers themselves posted on Telegram and Facebook. The hackers wrote that this was a protest against the riots in Bishkek on May 17-18, and claimed that they managed to hack websites with the domain gov.kg and the Supreme Court.

According to Salavat Ormoshev, this hacker group published information that was already on the Internet. The information got there in 2020.

«It would be unreliable to say now that the TINs were obtained in some illegal way, especially since they are outdated,» he noted.

These hackers, in the wake of hype, made such statements because of the events that happened to Pakistani students. They began to promote their hacker group under the hype. Salavat Ormoshev

Meanwhile, he still recommends the state to strengthen the protection of personal data and pay increased attention to this issue. «TIN holders themselves should also be puzzled. We have many entities working with personal information,» the head of the association recalled.

In turn, the State Agency for Protection of Personal Data confirmed: the posted 600,000 personal records of citizens of Kyrgyzstan are similar to the information that was published in 2020 as a result of a leak from the Tax Service.

The state agency also noted that they conducted a study that showed that there was no leakage of personal data from the information systems of government agencies.

The Ministry of Digital Development also responded, saying that the agency constantly scans information assets to identify vulnerabilities or unauthorized access.

«Today, all state information systems under the jurisdiction of the ministry are operating as usual,» they emphasized and added that employees are in touch with the cybersecurity coordination center of the State Committee for National Security and the State Agency for Protection of Personal Data.