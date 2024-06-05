17:47
Regional office of BRICS Women's Business Alliance to be opened in Bishkek

The first regional office of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance will be opened in the capital. The Association of Women in Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As part of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum, held from June 2 to June 4 in Moscow (Russian Federation), the Chairperson of the Russian part of BRICS Anna Nesterova and the President of the Association of Women in Energy of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Abdykerimova signed a Memorandum on the opening of a regional office of the Alliance in Bishkek.

The office will become the first regional center in the CIS and will further promote the integration of the BRICS and EAEU agendas. At this site, work will be carried out to support and develop women’s entrepreneurship, as well as to promote the active involvement of women of the Kyrgyz Republic in the economy in the BRICS space, implementation of joint projects, expanding access of women entrepreneurs to markets, and strengthening business contacts.

At least 300 delegates from 30 countries took part in the business event. They discussed issues in the field of digital technologies, energy, industry, food security, agriculture, creative industries, inclusive economy, ESG agenda and sustainable development.

BRICS Women’s Business Alliance was created in July 2020. Over the four years of its existence, the organization has formed the International Community of Women Entrepreneurs, deepening cultural and economic ties between the members of the association.
