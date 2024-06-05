Bishkek to host summit of Turkic-speaking countries on artificial intelligence

A summit of Turkic-speaking countries on artificial intelligence will be held in Bishkek from June 9 to June 10. The Ministry of Digital Development reported.

The event will be held as part of the implementation of the action plan following the participation of President Sadyr Japarov in the 10th summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana.

The summit will include a combination of keynote speeches, discussion panels and motivational talks, creating an open platform for discussing current issues in artificial intelligence, sharing best practices and developing collaboration strategies among participants to stimulate innovation and advance progress in the field.

The exhibition will also showcase partner projects and the latest developments of digital companies.

The summit will cover the following issues: