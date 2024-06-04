Schengen visa fees to increase in Kyrgyzstan

Consular fees for Schengen visas will be increased from June 11. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The fee for adults will be €90, and for applicants from 6 to 12 years old — €45.

In addition, since April 1, Bulgaria and Romania began issuing Schengen visas of type C (short-term), which allow citizens of third countries, including Kyrgyzstan, to stay in the rest of the countries of Schengen zone without a visa for up to 90 days within 180 days.

The ministry asks citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to plan their trips abroad in advance.