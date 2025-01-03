Bulgaria and Romania become full members of Schengen zone

Checks at the internal land borders of Bulgaria and Romania with other Schengen countries have been abolished from January 1, 2025. Thus, the number of Schengen countries has increased to 29, DW reports.

Travelers and truck drivers crossing the borders of these two countries via Hungary or Greece will no longer have to put up with delays.

Documents no longer need to be presented at six official checkpoints on the Bulgaria-Greece border. Only random, unannounced checks will be carried out on the 30-kilometer section of the Romanian border.