Up to 2 million soms for birth of child: President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which, in order to create favorable conditions for the demographic growth of the population, support mothers with many children and for the comprehensive development of children living in highlands and remote hard-to-reach areas of the Kyrgyz Republic, it is decided:

1. To establish a one-time payment of «bala bereke» to mothers with many children permanently residing in highlands and remote hard-to-reach areas (citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and returnees), who gave birth from January 1, 2026:

To 4th child — 100,000 soms;

To 5th child — 600,000 soms;

To 6th child — 800,000 soms;

To 7th child — 1 million soms;

To 8th child — 1,200 million soms;

To 9th child — 1,500 million soms;

To 10th and more children — 2 million soms.

2. To establish that:

The one-time payment of «bala bereke» to mothers with many children permanently residing in highlands and remote hard-to-reach areas is made when the child reaches the age of 12 months;

When assigning the one-time payment of «bala bereke» to mothers with many children permanently residing in highlands and remote hard-to-reach areas, the regional coefficient is not applied.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers shall within six months: