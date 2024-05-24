15:13
Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of special services of CIS member states

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with members of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The press service of the President reported.

The 54th meeting of the Council is taking place in Bishkek.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, the head of state noted that the CIS was created more than 30 years ago at a time of serious geopolitical changes.

It is gratifying that the Commonwealth unites us on the basis of common values and has long established itself as a key instrument primarily for strengthening friendly and good-neighborly interstate relations, taking into account the interests of the countries of the organization.

Sadyr Japarov

«Last year the Kyrgyz Republic chaired the CIS bodies. Successful holding was noted during the meetings of all statutory bodies of the Commonwealth,» he noted, stressing that the main emphasis in the work within the framework of the chairmanship is focused on strengthening confidence and security in the region.

Addressing the representatives of security agencies and special services of the states, the President emphasized that the Council of the Heads of Special Services is one of the important structures for combating the extremist-terrorist threat, which becomes more and more widespread. The ongoing changes in the world, characterized by growing uncertainty, turbulence and conflict, as well as the recent tragic events of March 22 this year in the Crocus City Hall with numerous human casualties have once again demonstrated the need to strengthen the role of the special services, improve their work and joint efforts to ensure the security of countries.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov, who chaired the meeting, thanked Sadyr Japarov for the warm welcome and noted that the main topic of today’s event was countering international terrorism, which poses a serious threat to stability and security of the CIS countries and other regions of the world.

The head of state expressed confidence that the results of the 54th meeting of the Council would create the necessary conditions for further strengthening and deepening of joint cooperation.
