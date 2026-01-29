352 billion soms returned to state— scale shocks even security officials

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) hosted a board meeting to review operational and service performance for 2025. The meeting was chaired by the head of the committee, Kamchybek Tashiev.

The heads of central, regional, and territorial units of the security services participated in the discussion.

In his speech, Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the national security agencies have demonstrated high performance in ensuring state and public security, preventing threats to law and order, and combating organized crime.

Particular emphasis was placed on combating corruption in government agencies. The SCNS head emphasized that cleansing government agencies of corrupt elements and identifying illegal activities by officials remain key priorities of state policy. This work is being carried out systematically and consistently.

Over the past five years, 352 billion soms (approximately $4.14 billion) have been reportedly reimbursed to the state as a result of anti-corruption measures and investigative actions. This amount includes financial assets, real estate, land, and other property

All funds have been transferred to a special account within the Presidential Stabilization Fund and are spent exclusively by order of the head of state—on social projects, infrastructure development, and improving the quality of life for citizens.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that in 2026, efforts to ensure national security and combat corruption will continue at an intensified level, with an emphasis on institutional strengthening and transparency of government processes.