Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia decreased - Deputy Labor Minister

There are 411,226 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia to date. Previously, the number of migrants exceeded 800,000 people. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, Bakyt Darmankul uulu, announced at a meeting of Ishenim parliamentary faction.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Turkey take the second place in terms of the number of migrants from the Kyrgyz Republic. There are 65,000 and 60,000 people there, respectively. At least 36,000 Kyrgyzstanis live in the United States, and 14,000 — in South Korea.

In other countries, according to the Deputy Minister of Labor, the number of Kyrgyzstanis is smaller.