10:58
More than 3,000 violations of migration regime detected in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

According to the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, 3,357 violations have been registered in the field of migration since the beginning of the year. The press service of the department reported.

According to it, 2,478 of them concerned foreign citizens, who were fined 14.4 million soms, which is 2 million soms more than last year. Twenty-two foreigners were deported through the court for violations of migration laws.

Currently, about 120,000 foreign citizens temporarily reside, work and study in Kyrgyzstan. Only for the first four months of the year, 4,657,511 people entered the country and 4,555,599 people left the country.
