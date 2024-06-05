Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan fired in Moscow for dropping off war participants

A taxi driver in Moscow dropped off three participants of the war against Ukraine from his car. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on incitement to hatred, hostility and humiliation of human dignity. Migrant media reports.

The taxi driver’s name is Aipbek Latipov, he is from Kyrgyzstan. His driver’s license was published by the Russian Regnum news agency. He said that the passengers were drunk, were rude to him, and then changed the method of payment: from card payment to cash payment, and it was necessary to drive about 100 kilometers.

According to Latipov, fearing that he might not be paid, he refused to drive further and stopped the car on a special site on the Moscow Automobile Ring Road so that passengers could call another taxi. However, the participants of the war against Ukraine started hitting and pushing the taxi driver. One of them said, «We are in charge here. It’s your job to drive.»

During the conflict, they also mentioned the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, which Tajik citizens are accused of committing. «They said they were fighting, and people come here and earn money and kill innocent people,» Latipov said.

The taxi driver claims they tried to take him to a nearby small wood, he started calling for help, ran out onto the roadway, but no one stopped until other taxi drivers came to him. He also called the police, he said.

The owner of the fleet where Latipov worked canceled his contract with him after the incident. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to submit a report on the progress of the criminal case investigation and the established circumstances.