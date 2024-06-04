13:31
Kyrgyzstan managed to reduce number of external labor migrants - Edil Baisalov

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, met with Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Gilbert Houngbo as part of his working trip to Geneva (Swiss Confederation) on the sidelines of the 112th session of the International Labor Conference. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Edil Baisalov informed the ILO leaders about the significant socio-economic progress achieved in Kyrgyzstan in the post-Covid period, emphasizing the increase in economic growth rates, increased demand for labor and wage growth.

«The Kyrgyz Republic today managed to reduce the number of its external labor migrants by almost 300,000 people. Moreover, we have created jobs for them inside the country, the Kyrgyz Republic today becomes an attractive destination for international labor migrants,» he said.

Edil Baisalov also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers pays special attention to protecting the rights of immigrants and ensuring proper working conditions, particularly against the background of the fact that the republic becomes an increasingly popular destination for labor migration from South Asia.

The ILO Director-General welcomed the readiness of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for an open dialogue and assured of his commitment to further cooperation with the Kyrgyz side in the field of improving the standards of working conditions in the country, including taking into account socio-economic and gender aspects.

In addition, a ceremony of depositing to Gilbert Houngbo the instrument of ratification of Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Convention 190 «On the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work» took place within the framework of the meeting.

It should be noted that the Kyrgyz Republic became the first Central Asian state to accede to the Convention. This event became not only another proof of the country’s commitment to comprehensive protection of human rights, but also a cornerstone for further expansion of the initiative to the states in the region.
