Exhibition of exotic plants to open in Botanical Garden in Bishkek

Exhibition of exotic plants will take place in E. Gareev Botanical Garden on Gorky Street on May 25-26. Representatives of the Botanical Garden reported.

«Thanks to the hard work of the employees of the laboratory of flower-ornamental plants, we have the opportunity to see exotic flowers that delight with their magnificence,» the invitation says.

Those interested can familiarize themselves with various species and varieties of plants, get advice from researchers in their reproduction, care and cultivation, see and learn a lot new.

The cost of excursions for adults is 50 soms, for students, schoolchildren and children under seven years old — 20 soms.