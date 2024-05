The second batch of municipal buses arrives in Bishkek city. The press service of the City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, 234 out of the remaining 500 buses have already arrived in the capital.

The City Hall recalled that in 2023, as part of the state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to the People’s Republic of China, a decision was made to purchase 1,000 gas-powered buses. According to the contract, half of them arrived in 2023 and the rest will arrive within a month.