45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved

Construction of a stadium for 45,000 seats has begun in Bishkek. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced today.

According to him, such a large-scale stadium is being built for the first time since the country gained independence.

«Construction works have been actively carried out here since spring. The stadium is designed for 45,000 seats. It is being built according to FIFA standards. Architects from Turkey and England are involved in the construction. They control the work. Ninety percent of the builders are Kyrgyz. A special camp has been built for 500 builders,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Construction of the stadium is expected to be completed within two years. According to preliminary estimates, it will cost $60 million.

«We are not only building this stadium. On the instructions of the president, it is planned to resume work and restore all large stadiums in the country starting this year,» the head of the SCNS said.

He added that it is planned to restore 12 stadiums and build two new ones by the end of the fall.

Earlier, the head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev said that a 45,000-seat stadium would be built in Bishkek. He published sketches of the new sports facility on social media. According to the project, the architectural design is adapted to national values and resembles a Kyrgyz yurt. According to Kanybek Tumanbaev, the project was taken under personal control by the SCNS Chairman and President of the Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev.