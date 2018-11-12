Grandson of public figure Sherimkulov dies in Botanical Garden

Traffic police officers and passersby found body of a man in Botanical Garden of Bishkek. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The man hung himself on the straps of a backpack among the pipes of the heating main.

«There are no signs of violent death on the body. Forensic examination was appointed. A bottle of vodka and an Apple laptop were found in the backpack. It is known that the 27-year-old man is the grandson of social activist Medetkan Sherimkulov. According to preliminary data, the guy got married in 2017. On the day of his death, he stayed with relatives. Having quarreled with them, he drove away by taxi,» sources said.