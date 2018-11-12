14:19
USD 69.85
EUR 79.79
RUB 1.06
English

Grandson of public figure Sherimkulov dies in Botanical Garden

Traffic police officers and passersby found body of a man in Botanical Garden of Bishkek. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The man hung himself on the straps of a backpack among the pipes of the heating main.

«There are no signs of violent death on the body. Forensic examination was appointed. A bottle of vodka and an Apple laptop were found in the backpack. It is known that the 27-year-old man is the grandson of social activist Medetkan Sherimkulov. According to preliminary data, the guy got married in 2017. On the day of his death, he stayed with relatives. Having quarreled with them, he drove away by taxi,» sources said.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Ombudsman voices main causes of suicides in children in Kyrgyzstan
Botanical Garden celebrates its 80th anniversary. Photo report
Girl commits suicide in 7th micro district of Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani attempts to commit suicide at Ataturk Airport in Turkey
President of Kyrgyzstan participates in cleanup in Botanical Garden
Suicide of deputy prosecutor in Osh. Relatives refuse forensic examination
Deputy prosecutor of Osh region Toro Kozhoshov commits suicide
Ecologists tell why scientists from other countries interested in plants from KR
Site plan for reconstruction of Botanical Garden presented in Bishkek
Soldier, who committed suicide, had no problems with comrades
Popular
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public