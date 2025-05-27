Prosecution seeks 7-year prison term for former Academy of Sciences employee

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek is expected to deliver a verdict in the case against former National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan employee Zhoomart Karabaev today, May 27. The prosecution has previously requested a seven-year prison sentence for the expert.

It is worth recalling that Karabaev was detained on July 3 of last year by officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). He is accused of inciting mass unrest and disobeying representatives of authorities.

In lawyers’ opinion, the charges stem from Karabaev’s refusal to produce biased expert reports and his criticism of former colleagues who do so.

Zhoomart Karabaev was initially held in pre-trial detention for four months before being released under a travel ban.

Notably, investigative bodies frequently rely on the conclusions of linguistic experts from the National Academy of Sciences in criminal cases. These reports are often used in cases against media outlets, journalists, bloggers, and activists who publish critical materials and posts.

Previously, Zhoomart Karabaev testified in the case against publicist Olzhobai Shakir, who was sentenced in May 2024 to five years in prison for preparing mass unrest.