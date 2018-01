Up to 170 employees of the Traffic Safety Inspectorate will be involved in unloading roads in Bishkek in rush hours. Press service of the Inspectorate reported.

At least 60 employees are on duty on government routes to prevent traffic jams.

«Department of the Traffic Safety Inspectorate for Bishkek unloads the main city roads during rush hours. We send our employees to the most loaded areas,» the agency said.