Organized crime group member together with officials sells pastures in Osh city

An active member of Kadyr Dosonov’s organized crime group nicknamed Boiko was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Officials of local government bodies of Osh region, who were involved in illegal sale of pasture lands and some social facilities on the balance sheet of Toloikon rural administration of Kara-Suu district were detained in Osh city and placed in temporary detention facilities.

«The member of the organized crime group, in order to obtain personal material gain, while pursuing other criminal goals, entered into a conspiracy with individual officials of the mentioned village administration, Cadastre state institution and architecture department. They sold about 500 hectares of pasture on the territory of Toloikon rural area,» the statement says.

Land plots were sold for from $10,000 and above. The state suffered large-scale damage.

Certain areas of pastures were registered in the name of affiliated persons, who subsequently resold them. The proceeds were legalized by investing in the construction of residential/non-residential premises, opening or acquiring business entities.