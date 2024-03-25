Organized crime group member together with officials sells pastures in Osh city

An active member of Kadyr Dosonov’s organized crime group nicknamed Boiko was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.
Officials of local government bodies of Osh region, who were involved in illegal sale of pasture lands and some social facilities on the balance sheet of Toloikon rural administration of Kara-Suu district were detained in Osh city and placed in temporary detention facilities.
Land plots were sold for from $10,000 and above. The state suffered large-scale damage.
Certain areas of pastures were registered in the name of affiliated persons, who subsequently resold them. The proceeds were legalized by investing in the construction of residential/non-residential premises, opening or acquiring business entities.