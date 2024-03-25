16:27
USD 89.51
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Organized crime group member together with officials sells pastures in Osh city

An active member of Kadyr Dosonov’s organized crime group nicknamed Boiko was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Officials of local government bodies of Osh region, who were involved in illegal sale of pasture lands and some social facilities on the balance sheet of Toloikon rural administration of Kara-Suu district were detained in Osh city and placed in temporary detention facilities.

«The member of the organized crime group, in order to obtain personal material gain, while pursuing other criminal goals, entered into a conspiracy with individual officials of the mentioned village administration, Cadastre state institution and architecture department. They sold about 500 hectares of pasture on the territory of Toloikon rural area,» the statement says.

Land plots were sold for from $10,000 and above. The state suffered large-scale damage.

Certain areas of pastures were registered in the name of affiliated persons, who subsequently resold them. The proceeds were legalized by investing in the construction of residential/non-residential premises, opening or acquiring business entities.
link: https://24.kg/english/289779/
views: 116
Print
Related
Emergency situation declared in At-Bashi district
About 1.6 million hectares of pastures overgrown with weeds in Kyrgyzstan
More than 117 million soms collected in Kyrgyzstan for use of pastures
Cabinet introduces standards for damage to irrigated land and pastures
Pastures bill: Deputy leaves committee meeting in protest
Sultanbai Aizhigitov: Amendments to law on pastures – threat to independence
Interior Ministry registers 1,168 members of organized crime groups
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring
Interior Ministry uses Russia, Georgia’s experience against organized crime
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 50 million grant to improve pastures
Popular
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
25 March, Monday
16:12
State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands range of services State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands ran...
16:02
Kyrgyzstan intends to integrate water and energy regulation
15:38
Organized crime group member together with officials sells pastures in Osh city
15:31
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom agree to build small hydropower plants together
15:22
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan