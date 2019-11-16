Kyrgyzstan to get $ 50 million grant to improve pastures

A grant of $ 50 million will be allocated to Kyrgyzstan to increase forest coverage and rangeland productivity. Website of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says.

It is noted that the Board of the Green Climate Fund approved funding of $ 161 million.

The funds will be directed to projects to strengthen resilience to climate change in Kyrgyzstan, Chile and Nepal. Projects are expected to help 1.5 million people.

«Kyrgyzstan will receive $ 30 million from the fund, which will be supplemented with another $ 20 million for implementation of the project to combat degradation of forests and rangeland. It is designed to maintain resistance to external influences of more than 430,000 people,» the statement says.

At the same time, the UN FAO notes that more than 40 percent of agricultural land in Kyrgyzstan is seriously degraded and over 85 percent of the country’s total land area has been affected by erosion due to poor pasture management and forestry practices.