Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Kyrgyzstan ready to provide assistance

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, sent a telegram to the Chairman of the Russian Government, Mikhail Mishustin, in connection with the terrorist attack in Moscow. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«Please accept my most sincere and deepest condolences in connection with the terrorist attack that resulted in numerous casualties at Crocus City Hall. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic is ready to provide the necessary comprehensive assistance and join in supporting the injured. I ask you to convey words of sympathy to the families and friends of the victims,» the message says.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, three unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.
