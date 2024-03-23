Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan issued a statement in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

The Kyrgyz Republic strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on March 22 in Moscow and resulted in numerous casualties in Crocus City Hall, the statement says.

«Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations represents one of the most serious threats to international peace, security and stability. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this inhumane terrorist attack committed during the holy month of Ramadan,» the statement reads.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, three unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.