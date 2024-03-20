Nooruz 2024: Competitions in national sports held in Bishkek

Competitions in four national sports began on Ala-Too square in Bishkek on the occasion of Nooruz holiday: toguz korgool, kol kurosh (arm wrestling), tayak-tartysh (mas-wrestling) and ordo.

Toguz korgool tournament among sports schools is taking place in yurts. Everyone can participate in kol kurosh, tayak-tartysh and ordo competitions. The winners will be awarded valuable prizes.

According to the Director of the Children’s Youth Sports School for National and Table Sports, Kamchybek Kasymov, 16 teams participate in ordo tournament. The game is played on a round-robin system among four subgroups. The draw is random. The winners will meet in the final. There are valuable prizes, diplomas and medals for the winners, which were allocated by the City Hall of the capital. Ordo is included in the World Nomad Games program. The Kyrgyz team will defend the title of four-time champion at the Nomad Games.

Nooruz is planned to be celebrated for three days — March 20, 21 and 22. The central square Ala-Too was decorated in the national style. Exhibitions, national sports games, a large-scale concert program, and food courts will be organized.

In addition, from March 18 to March 23, part of Chui Avenue from Panfilov Street to Erkindik Boulevard, sections of Razzakov Street from Abdumomunov Street to Chui Avenue and Orozbekov Street from Abdumomunov Street to Chui Avenue will be closed for traffic.