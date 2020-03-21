President Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to protect order and security in society

«I urge to prioritize the future of the country and the fate of the people, to cherish order and security in society as the apple of our eye,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov addressed the Kyrgyzstanis on the occasion of Nooruz holiday.

He noted that Nooruz is a special holiday that the people have retained through the centuries despite all the vicissitudes of history. On this day, our mothers performed the rite of purification «Alas», praying to the Almighty to protect them from adversity and calamities. The ceremony of purifying the soul and thoughts along with nature was also important.

«The symbol of Nooruz holiday is a sprouted grain. Our ancestors presented each other sumolok dish as a sign of strengthening unity and harmony in society. This year, the celebration of Nooruz takes place at a time when our country, along with the international community, is going through a difficult series of trials. In these difficult days, our wise people demonstrate a high example of morality and unity, showing tolerance, consciousness and patriotism from the very first days of detection of the virus,» the head of state said.

Now we need to prevent deterioration of the epidemiological situation. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«We all have to strictly observe sanitary rules, clearly comply with the quarantine requirements, stop any meetings involving a large number of people. All citizens arriving from abroad should not avoid procedures for passing tests. We should not forget that we are all responsible for our health, as well as for the health of our children and contemporaries,» he recalled.

In addition, the president drew attention to the fact that, along with the emergence of coronavirus, the republic also has to overcome consequences of a difficult situation in the world economy. There is a need to reduce budget expenditures, comply with the economy policy and prudence in all directions.

I am sure that all compatriots will take the situation with understanding. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«Awareness and strict observance of civil liability by each of us is the main factor in successful overcoming of this test. On this holiday I want to wish health, happiness and success to every compatriot, all families! I pray to the Almighty for the well-being of our people at all times. We need to worthily continue the glorious path of our ancestors and get out of this test without putting national and civil honor to shame,» he said.