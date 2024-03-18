12:07
Free Korean language courses to be opened in Kyrgyzstan from April

Free Korean language courses will be organized starting from April. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A Memorandum of Cooperation and Interaction was signed between the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the ministry and the King Sejong Institute at the Kyrgyz Institute of Languages and Cultures.

As part of the cooperation, free Korean language courses will be organized in five regions of the republic and Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstanis aged 30-55 years will be able to attend free Korean language courses starting from the first week of April. The course lasts nine weeks (the number of classes depends on the region), four hours per week. Upon completion, those who successfully pass the Korean language proficiency exam will get a certificate.

Language courses locations:

  • Bishkek: up to 40 students;
  • Chui region (Sokuluk, Kyrgyz Institute of Languages and Cultures): up to 40 students;
  • Talas region (Talas, Talas State University): up to 20 students;
  • Issyk-Kul region (Karakol, Issyk-Kul State University): up to 20 students;
  • Osh region (Osh, Osh State University): up to 20 students;
  • Batken region (Batken, Batken State University): up to 20 students.

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad noted that the issue of creating conditions for the employment of Kyrgyzstanis for seasonal work in Korea is currently being considered. One of the main conditions for participation in the program will be basic knowledge of the Korean language.
