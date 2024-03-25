More than 90 NGOs of Kyrgyzstan ask President to veto foreign agents bill

Representatives of more than 90 non-profit organizations and civil activists sent an open appeal to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in connection with the adoption of the Law «On Amendments to the Law «On NGOs».

«Our country is currently at a stage of significant change, both economically, politically and socially. In these difficult times, the activities of NGOs play a key role in solving a number of important problems and challenges facing society.

NGOs are partners of government agencies in the implementation of various projects and programs. Their experience, resources and expertise are important for achieving the development goals of the republic. The socially useful activities of NGOs include the support and development of social, educational and cultural programs that are aimed at improving the lives of citizens. Thanks to the efforts and activities of NGOs, a significant number of citizens gain access to education, medical care, social protection and other important services. This allows us to solve pressing problems and support those who are in difficult life situations. NGOs actively work in the field of human rights protection, the environment, the fight against corruption and many other socially significant areas. Their activities also contribute to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring the rule of law in the country,» the appeal says.

The authors of the appeal draw the attention of the head of state to the importance of international cooperation and financial support for the republic from the international community.

«As you know, Kyrgyzstan is currently cooperating with many international organizations and donors who provide significant financial, logistical and technical assistance to our state. This assistance is critical to supporting the country’s state budget and the implementation of a number of large projects in various fields.

International organizations provide funds not only to solve social problems, but also to implement important economic, environmental, infrastructure and other projects that are aimed at improving the lives of our citizens and the development of the republic.

Thanks to these investments, the country has the opportunity to implement ambitious plans to modernize the economy, develop education, healthcare and other industries, as well as improve infrastructure. Ensuring the Kyrgyz Republic respects human rights helps to create a favorable investment environment and attract new opportunities for the development of the state. If the draft law on foreign representatives is adopted, financial assistance from international organizations to the Kyrgyz Republic may be significantly reduced, which will negatively affect the development of the country and the well-being of citizens,» the appeal notes.

According to the sector representatives and activists, the value of NGOs in Kyrgyzstan lies in impartiality, compassion, willingness to help citizens and local communities in need, commitment to socially useful activities, integrity, fairness and willingness to cooperate with government agencies for the development of the republic.

They remind that NGOs submit regular reports to the Tax Service, the Social Fund and statistical authorities on the basis of laws. In addition, in accordance with the Law «On Non-Commercial Organizations» (Article 17), NGOs are required annually, before April 1, to post on the Tax Service website information about the sources of their income and the direction of their expenditure, as well as information about acquired, used and alienated property.

«The reasoning of the initiators of the bill on dividing spheres into political and non-political activities is erroneous, since the concept of «political activity» should not be distinguished by the spheres of activity of legal entities. According to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and UN resolutions, every citizen has the right to engage in political activity. One of the main tasks of the state is to ensure human rights enshrined in the Constitution. Article 37 of the «Political Rights» section of the Basic Law establishes the following norms:

2. Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have the right to participate in the management of the affairs of society and the state, both directly and through their representatives.

4. Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have the right to participate in the discussion and adoption of laws and decisions of republican and local significance.

The provisions of the bill that restrict the «political activities» of NGOs contradict the ICCPR, UN resolutions on the right of citizens to participate in the management of public affairs and the above provisions of the Constitution,» the appeal reads.

If the bill is adopted, NGOs implementing socially beneficial projects in the country with foreign funding will not want to undergo the humiliating registration process provided for in the document as «foreign representatives» and will be forced to liquidate their organizations. Thus, the adoption of the bill will have a negative impact on the activities of the NGO sector in Kyrgyzstan, limiting their ability to protect the rights of citizens, promote public interests, build a rule of law state, and provide social services for various categories of needy citizens and communities.

NGOs ask Sadyr Japarov to use his veto right and reject the draft law on foreign representatives.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the third reading the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to foreign agent law in Russian legislation), officially known as the draft law «On Amendments to the Law «On Non-Profit Organizations».