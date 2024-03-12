World billiards champion Kanybek Sagynbaev detained in Bishkek

Director of a specialized school of Olympic reserve, suspected of embezzlement of entrusted property, was detained. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek received an appeal from the director of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Work with the Youth of the capital’s City Hall, which says that facts of discrepancy in the amount of sports equipment were revealed during the acceptance and transfer of property in one of the sports schools. The damage to the state budget reached more than 1 million soms.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 210 «Misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was found out during the investigation that the man, 38, during his appointment as director of the Specialized Sports School of Olympic Reserve, presented a diploma from the Institute of Management and Business at the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn. However, according to official information, such diploma was not issued to him and it is not listed among archival documents and orders on the personnel of the educational institution.

A separate criminal case was initiated into this fact under Article 379 «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Sverdlovsky District Court applied a preventive measure in the form of house arrest against the suspect.

The man is Kanybek Sagynbaev, three-time world billiards champion.