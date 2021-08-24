Sadyr Japarov inspects building of Ministry of Internal Affairs after renovation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov examined the renovated building of the Central Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Press service of the head of state reported.
«The President was shown an international cooperation hall for meetings with official delegations and online conferences. Particular attention was paid to the center of operational control and coordination, through which smart cameras monitor the situation in crowded places online in all regions and cities of the country,» the statement says.
The head of state laid flowers at the monument to the employees of the internal affairs bodies who died in the line of duty.