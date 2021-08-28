Sadyr Japarov examines modern building of Internal Affairs Department

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of a working trip to Batken region, examined the new modern building of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kadamdzhai district.

The head of state was informed that the former building of the Kadamdzhai District Department of Internal Affairs was built more than 80 years ago, and in June 2011 the building was severely damaged by an earthquake. As a result, the Ministry of Emergency Situations recognized the building as dangerous and unusable, but the policemen, putting their lives at risk, continued to work in it.

To date, construction of a modern two-storey building with an area of ​​about 2,000 square meters has been fully completed.

In his speech, the President noted that today is a special day for the residents of Kadamdzhai district, as well as for law enforcement officers, who ensure safety of the local population.

According to him, the old building created not only inconvenience for employees, but also a number of problems when receiving citizens.

«These issues have been resolved now. Maintaining public order, crime prevention and quality work begin with creation of such working conditions. We will continue to further improve the state of the infrastructure, material and technical support of the internal affairs bodies,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that the new working conditions created in the Department of Internal Affairs will bring good results in ensuring the safety of people.

The head of state emphasized the main task of the police — ensuring the rule of law and maintaining public order, instructing all employees and heads of law enforcement agencies to continue to act in close contact with the population and local authorities to ensure effective protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens, who primarily assess the work of the police.

Sadyr Japarov added that salaries of law enforcement officers and public sector employees will soon be increased, and also wished everyone a peaceful life and good health.

The President examined the offices of the investigation department, the duty station and the assembly hall in the building. There is also a sports hall inside the building, a digital security center, from where, using security cameras, the situation in crowded places throughout the district is monitored in real time and communication with the republican center in Bishkek is maintained.

A modern temporary detention center has been built for those arrested under investigation, the courtyard has been paved and landscaped.

Kadamdzhai district borders on four regions of Uzbekistan and is the largest in Batken region with population of about 200,000 people.