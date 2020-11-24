15:19
Economic amnesty: Sadyr Japarov is optimistic and is waiting for funds

The economic amnesty will start working in full swing after adoption of the relevant law. Sadyr Japarov said live on one of the TV channels.

According to him, within the framework of the amnesty, people continue to transfer funds to a special account.

«I cannot voice the exact amount now. Many have transferred money. I can not voice the names now. Some ask not to make their names public. The draft law on economic amnesty has passed two readings in Parliament. After adoption, it will immediately enter into force, and the amnesty will start working,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Sadyr Japarov announced economic amnesty on October 21.

According to information from the Ministry of Finance, as of November 17, 2020, there was no funds to pay off the external debt. Earlier, Raiymbek Matraimov transferred money to the special account — 493.9 million soms. In total, only 1 million soms was received from other citizens.
