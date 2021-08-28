16:26
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan

The European Union is ready to provide financial assistance for reform of the education sector in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

At least €32 million were allocated to support the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2019-2021.

The day before, report of the evaluation mission of the European Union on the implementation of the third tranche under the terms of the financial agreement «Contract for reform of the education sector», signed between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, was discussed at the Ministry of Education and Science yesterday.

In the near future, the report will be sent to the EU office in Brussels. It is expected that the last third tranche of €7.7 million will be transferred to the state budget in 2021 as a grant based on the report on the implementation of the indicators of the third tranche.
link: https://24.kg/english/205507/
views: 138
Print
Related
European Union recognizes Taliban victory in Afghanistan
New standard of school education developed in Kyrgyzstan
Al-Maktoum Foundation to build modern educational complex in Kyrgyzstan
New EU Special Representative for Central Asia appointed
Kyrgyzstan's pharmacists can become world-class specialists
European Union introduces single internal COVID certificate
University 4.0: Universities of Kyrgyzstan to become centers of innovation
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place
HRW calls on EU to press for inquiry over death of Azimzhan Askarov
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
28 August, Saturday
14:56
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan EU ready to provide financial assistance for education...
14:46
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken
14:28
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
14:11
1.1 billion soms allocated for compensations to doctors working in red zones
13:55
Paralympics 2020: Kyrgyzstani loses judo tournament