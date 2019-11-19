Jeenbekov asks donors to help with judicial reform, strengthening of borders

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov asked international organizations and financial institutions to support the national project «Healthy Villages and Cities.» He stated this at the High-Level Development Forum «Acceleration of Reforms for Sustainable Development.»

In his speech, the head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan needed the support of partners in a number of projects, including development of a green economy, judicial reform, social protection, healthcare, and human development.

«An automated information system of emergency medical aid has been introduced in Bishkek, which will also be introduced in large cities of the republic. We expect support from our partners in implementation of the national project «Healthy Villages and Cities,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also asked donors to help with ensuring security.

«Together with partners, it is necessary to develop a special program for economic and social development of border regions. Comprehensive support is needed to strengthen the borders,» he stressed.