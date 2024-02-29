More than 12,000 marriages break up in 2023 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 45,495 marriages were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2023, and 12,552 marriages broke up. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration says in a supporting document to the draft of a new Family Code.

The ministry provides statistics for 2011 for comparison: then 56,509 marriages and only 8,705 divorces were registered.

Officials note that society’s attitude towards family and marriage is changing: if previously it was considered important that the relationship between a man and a woman be officially registered, now undocumented unions are recognized as the norm, as well as religious rites.

As a result, children are born out of wedlock. At least 13,000 children were born in 2021 out of wedlock.

According to the ministry, there are 10,868 children who have parents in residential institutions, only 3,500 of them are subject to placement in families.