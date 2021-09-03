Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs

A couple from Slovakia, who came to Kyrgyzstan on vacation, got married according to local customs. Head of the Kyrgyz Association of Tour Operators Sergei Glukhoverov told 24.kg news agency.

«Newlyweds — Julius and Andriana came on vacation as members of a group of 13 tourists. None of their friends knew that at the end of the trip they would be invited to a wedding. It was a surprise. On the last day of the trip to Chon-Kemin, the tourists were told that a Kyrgyz wedding was planned nearby, and they were invited as guests. Friends went to the place of celebration in a minibus, while the newlyweds themselves stayed in a hotel. The guests were embarrassed, thinking that they were at someone else’s wedding, and were very surprised when Julius and Andriana came out to them in their wedding dresses,» Glukhoverov told.

According to the head of the Association of Tour Operators, the wedding took place in compliance with all national customs. Local residents helped a lot in this. At the end of the ceremony, the bride and groom exchanged gold rings engraved with «Kyrgyzstan 01.09.2021» inscription. Having married, the couple flew home on an overnight flight to legally register their marriage there.