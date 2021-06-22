Record number of marriages registered in Kyrgyzstan

Registry offices of the republic registered a record number of marriages yesterday. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

At least 87 couples got married on June 21 all over Kyrgyzstan, including 22 couples in Bishkek. The registration ceremony took place at the Wedding Palace. At least 14 couples got married in four districts of the capital.

June 21 is the longest day of the year and the shortest night.

The largest number of marriages was in Osh city — 41. Five couples have officially registered their relations in Chui region, in Issyk-Kul region — four, in Batken region — three, and in Talas region — only one.