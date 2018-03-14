17:31
Man kidnaps a schoolgirl for marriage in Osh city

A man tried to marry a schoolgirl, having kidnapped her on the street. The Internal Affairs Directorate for Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

The girl's parents turned to the police and reported that a man forcibly put their daughter into a car and drove away in an unknown direction.

"According to the parents, an Asian guy kidnapped their daughter next to the house. 27-year-old man was detained in Osh city shortly after. The guy got acquainted with the ninth-grader on the phone and decided to kidnap her for marriage," the regional police department said.

A criminal case was initiated under the article "Kidnapping." The man was placed in pretrial detention center of Kara-Suu district.
