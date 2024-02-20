14:39
Estimated date of relocation of Western bus station from Bishkek announced

Relocation of the Western bus station is planned for the third quarter of 2024. The head of the Department of Transport and Development of Road Infrastructure of the City Hall, Ulanbek Beishenbaev, said in an interview with 24.kg news agency.

He noted that according to the project, international, intercity, regional and suburban routes from the western part of Chui region will reach the new bus station.

«The station will be on the western side of Dostuk village along Vasilievsky tract,» Ulanbek Beishenbaev said.

Earlier, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, said that at least $25 million would be required to implement the project on relocation of the Eastern and Western bus stations outside the city. According to him, there are funds and their allocation has already begun. The project is expected to be completed this year.
