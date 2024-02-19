10:58
Bus stations relocation: $25 million to be required for project implementation

At least $25 million will be required for the implementation of the project to relocate the Eastern and Western bus stations outside the city. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at the board meeting of Bishkek City Hall.

According to him, the funds are available and their allocation has already been started. It is assumed that the project will be implemented in 2024.

In September 2023, deputy head of the Department of Transport of the capital’s City Hall Ulan Uezbaev informed that the City Hall has chosen the sites where the Western and Eastern bus stations will be moved.

According to him, the idea is that suburban routes should not enter the city at all. They should stop at bus stations, and from there people will be able to get to Bishkek by public transport.

The Western bus station was proposed to be moved behind Prigorodnoye village, and the Eastern bus station — to the area near Silk Way logistics complex.
