Five poachers detained in Issyk-Kul region for a day

At least 100 caught fish were confiscated from poachers in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, on the night of February 15, a 45-year-old resident of Chon-Sary-Oi village, Issyk-Kul district, was detained for illegally fishing on the lake.

At least 94 whitefish, four trout and three fishing nets were seized from the poacher.

On the same day, three cases of illegal fishing were detected and four poachers were detained in Tyup district and Pristan-Przhevalsk.

43 fish and three fishing nets were seized.

Poachers who caught fish during the spawning period and caused damage to nature were taken to the investigative services of the territorial police departments for further investigation.