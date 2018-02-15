359 facts of hunting rules violations, poaching detected in Kyrgyzstan for year

In 2017, at least 359 facts of violation of the hunting rules, poaching and destruction of the plant life for more than three million soms were detected in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

According to it, employees of the Department for Rational Use of Natural Resources drew up 219 cases for animal and 108 — for plant world. Appeals on five cases of violation of environmental legislation were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 37 cases were forwarded to the courts and the prosecutor’s office.

In 2017, about 61 units of firearms were seized in the republic. At least 33 units were handed over to the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, nine were returned to the owners after checking the documents and payment of fines.