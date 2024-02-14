Meat market managers detained for tax evasion

Facts of evasion of tax payments on an especially large scale were revealed at the meat market Firm Akif LLC on the territory of Osh Bazary. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.
The SCNS added that it was established that the managers had misappropriated property by committing fraudulent actions.
Based on the results of investigative and operational activities, the founder and managing director of the market were detained. They were placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.