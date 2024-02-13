16:03
Golf club in Issyk-Kul region: How the object will look like

Preparation of the site for the construction of a golf club in Issyk-Kul region began in February 2023. The website of SK Development construction company says.

It is noted that the company started implementation of the project in September 2022. The object is located on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul lake near Kosh-Kol village.

«The first stage in implementation of the project is the construction of a golf course. 65 hectares is the area allocated for the construction of an 18-hole championship golf course and all infrastructure facilities of the club. The location and relief of the site inspired the architects to design the Links course,» the statement says.

The future golf club has its own website. It says that the concept of the project provides a club format. It will provide residents with additional privacy, privileges and access to high-class service.

The territory of the resort will be 104 hectares. At least 68.5 hectares of them will be used for golf courses. It is planned to build more than 1,500 apartments in guest houses. You can even sign up for a tour of the facility on the website.

However, as it is said, the resort will be located not in Kosh-Kol village itself, but next to it.

Earlier it was announced that the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree on the transformation of 23.5 hectares of state land of Balykchy forestry for the construction of a golf resort.
